🚨⚪️🔴 David Carmo to Olympiacos, here we go! Deal agreed right now with Porto.



Exclusive details — Carmo joins on loan for €250k fee plus €250k add-ons in case Olympiacos wins the league.



Buy option clause included: €18m.



Medical and flight booked. ✈️🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/7HR4QXRYBE