Παναθηναϊκός AKTOR: Ανακοίνωσε sold out με Παρί

𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧 🏠



We’re going to witness another #PAOFans’ masterpiece! 🙌☘️



Already counting down…



See you all there!



P.S. Never getting tired of announcing this 😎#WeTheGreens #paobcaktor #LiveTheGreenMagic #Club1908 #OneClubOneApp pic.twitter.com/P4NnuxSm2B