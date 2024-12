Πόσα λεφτά έβαλε στο ταμείο του ο Παναθηναϊκός από το Conference League;

💸💰📊 UEFA Conference League (unofficial) prize money rankings after the end of the league stage:



🔹 Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 lead the way climbing over €11m

🔹 Fiorentina 🇮🇹 and Legia 🇵🇱 breach the €10m threshold!

🔹 Vitória 🇵🇹, Rapid 🇦🇹, Lugano 🇨🇭, Djurgarden 🇸🇪 all go above €9m



From… pic.twitter.com/LQMsZMixzh