Πρόστιμο 400.000 ευρώ στον Παναθηναϊκό από την UEFA για παραβίαση του Cost Control

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: UEFA have fined a number of clubs for breaking financial rules:



🤑 Chelsea: €31M + €60M conditional

🤑 Lyon: €37.5M + €12.5M conditional

🤑 Barcelona: €15M

🤑 Aston Villa: €11M + €15M conditional pic.twitter.com/GJ7bedIKZp