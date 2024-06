Giannis Konstantelias - last five Greek Super League games:



vs AEK 🅰️

vs Lamia ❌

vs AEK ⚽️⚽️

vs Olympiacos 🅰️

vs Panathinaikos 🅰️🅰️



21 years of age. Absolutely crucial in PAOK's title race. The present and future of Greek football. ⚪️⚫️🇬🇷