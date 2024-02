Antonio Rüdiger will miss Real Madrid's 1 vs. 2 clash with Girona and their Champions League match against Leipzig with a hamstring injury.



Real Madrid's hurt central defenders 🤕



Rüdger

Éder Militão

David Alaba

Nacho



And they still have the best defensive record in Spain 🔒 pic.twitter.com/bsyO5KUnnw