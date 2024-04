Ρίγη συγκίνησης στην παρέλαση των Ευζώνων στη Νέα Υόρκη για την 25η Μαρτίου

An amazing 🇬🇷Flag Raising Ceremony at Bowling Green, on April 12th, 2024, with special guests, to start the Celebrations for the #GreekIndependenceDayParade.

The #Evzones Marched with the 🇬🇷🇺🇸 Community from St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church & National Shrine to Bowling Green. pic.twitter.com/Jqi9s0KG13