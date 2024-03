In July 2022, Sébastien Haller was diagnosed with testicular cancer.



In February 2023, Haller beat cancer and then he made a return to football.



In February 2024, Haller scores the 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 goal for Ivory Coast in the AFCON final.



