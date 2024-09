Σφαιρόπουλος για την περίπτωση Πετρούσεφ: «Όλα εξαρτώνται από τον Ολυμπιακό»

🗣️ Of course, he is welcome, he's a Serbian player, but it's all up to Olympiacos.



Ioannis Sfairopoulos explained the situation between Crvena Zvezda and Filip Petrusev 👀🔴#EuroLeague #kkcz #WeAreTheTeam #CrvenoBelaPorodica pic.twitter.com/jLy3d9RhHg