Συναγερμός στις Φιλιππίνες: «Ξύπνησε» ηφαίστειο - Εικόνες από την πύρινη κόλαση

LOOK: Canlaon City in Negros Oriental continues to evacuate residents after the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon. As of this time, there are 81 individuals or 22 households from Barangay Pula and 98 individuals or 21 households from Barangay Masulog.



