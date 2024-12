Σκέψεις να «κρεμάσει» τα παπούτσια του ο Μπενζεμά - Αναλαμβάνει πόστο στην Ρεάλ, λένε Ισπανικά Μέσα

🚨🇫🇷 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | Karim Benzema (36) is thinking about retirement. 💭



He could even finish his career at the end of the current season, reports @relevo. 👋 pic.twitter.com/G5hhKBhBBZ