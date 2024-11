Σπανούλης: «Δυνατός στην έδρα του ο Παναθηναϊκός AKTOR, αλλά πάμε για τη νίκη» [vid]

🚨🚨🚨 VASSILIS SPANOULIS EXCLUSIVE FIRST INTERVIEW AS THE NEW MONACO'S HEAD COACH 🚨🚨



The Euroleague legend Vassilis Spanoulis has given his first interview as the new coach of the Roca exclusively for SKWEEK 🤯



Enjoy it 🔥



La légende de l'EuroLeague Vassilis Spanoulis a… pic.twitter.com/svvva2Yr77