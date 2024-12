Στέλιος Παπαδόπουλος: Αυτός είναι ο πρώτος Έλληνας που διεκδικεί τίτλο Ευρώπης στην πυγμαχία! (vid)

CROCKER GOING FOR FIRST PRO TITLE



Swansea’s @BenCrocker17 will travel back to the Brentwood Centre on Saturday night as he rematches Greece’s Stelios

Papadopoulos for the vacant IBF European Super Lightweight belt live on @DAZNBoxing @_toptierboxing | @DanVoteboxing pic.twitter.com/LJ852QNq0G