Στο «ερυθρόλευκο» πάνθεον: Ο Παπανικολάου έγινε πρώτος σε συμμετοχές στη Euroleague με τον Ολυμπιακό

🙌🏾🎩🔝 Hats off to @K_pap16 , who today against Baskonia completed his 350th participation in the Euroleague with the OlympiacosBC jersey and became the player with the most participations in European history for our club!



Well-Deserved Captain! 🫡



💻 https://t.co/ZeKv6JQdLy… pic.twitter.com/IbZDYsYMB9