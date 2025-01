Συγκλονίζει ο Χουάντσο: «Η κραυγή του Λεσόρ όταν τραυματίστηκε, σκότωσε τα συναισθήματά μου» [vid]

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: @juanchiviris41 opens up about his new contract, his connection with #PAOFans, and more... ☘️



Spoiler Alert: His upcoming tattoo will be green! 💚



Download CLUB 1908 & watch the full episode 📲#WeTheGreens #paobcaktor #LiveTheGreenMagic #Club1908… pic.twitter.com/MeWx5kNZWp