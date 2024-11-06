Το τραγούδι που έπαιζε πίσω από τη νικητήρια ομιλία Τραμπ - Οι στίχοι και το νόημα
Το «God Bless the USA» ακουγόταν την ώρα που ο νέος πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ έμπαινε στη συγκέντρωση νίκης στο Παλμ Μπιτς της Φλόριντα.
Λίγο πριν ανέβει στο βήμα της συγκέντρωσης που διοργάνωσε στο Παλμ Μπιτς της Φλόριντα, ο νέος πρόεδρος των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ ακούστηκε ένα τραγούδι, το οποίο σίγουρα ήταν ένα ξεκάθαρο μήνυμα.
Πρόκειται για το κομμάτι «God Bless the USA» του Lee Greenwood, το οποίο ταυτίστηκε με τη φετινή προεκλογική εκστρατεία του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.
Οι στίχοι του τραγουδιού
If tomorrow all the things were gone
I worked for all my life
And I had to start again
With just my children and my wife
I thank my lucky stars
To be living here today
'Cause the flag still stands for freedom
And they can't take that away
And I'm proud to be an American
Where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
From the lakes of Minnesota
To the hills of Tennessee
Across the plains of Texas
From sea to shining sea
From Detroit down to Houston
And New York to L.A.
Where's pride in every American heart
And it's time we stand and say
That I'm proud to be an American
Where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.
And I'm proud to be an American
Where at least I know I'm free
And I won't forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I'd gladly stand up next to you
And defend Her still today
'Cause there ain't no doubt
I love this land
God Bless the U.S.A.