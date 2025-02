Το βίντεο του Ολυμπιακού για τις 365 μέρες του Μεντιλίμπαρ στον πάγκο της ομάδας [Vid]

🔴⚪️ One year ago today, 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐞́ 𝐋𝐮𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐚𝐫 signed as our new head coach! ✍🏻



🔥 What a year it has been!



🏆 𝑻𝑶𝑮𝑬𝑻𝑯𝑬𝑹 𝑾𝑬 𝑯𝑨𝑽𝑬 𝑴𝑨𝑫𝑬 𝑯𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑶𝑹𝒀!#Olympiacos #WeKeepOnDreaming #Mendilibar pic.twitter.com/s9Tpm0W3iB