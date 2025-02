Super League: Αυτές είναι οι πιθανότητες των 4 διεκδικητών για την κατάκτηση του τίτλου

⚽🔥 Greek 🇬🇷 Super League update (Matchday 22):



▪️ AEK Athens saw the biggest gain in Top 2 chances (+14%) and 🏆 chances (+8%).

▪️ Panathinaikos had the biggest drop in Top 2 chances (-16%) and 🏆 chances (-6%).

▪️ PAOK gained +5% in Top 2 probability.

▪️ Olympiacos dropped… pic.twitter.com/Z1qUzv5d8C