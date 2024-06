#BREAKING A Grind had been called in the Faroe Islands 🇫🇴 on Saturday morning, June 1st, 2024



A grindadráp has been called in the Faroe Islands

A pod of pilot whales has been found east of Viðoy. It was around half-past eleven when Faroes Fisheries Patrol vessel ‘Brimil’ found… pic.twitter.com/7HL9lX6HeF