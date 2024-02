🚨🔴⚫️🇪🇸 #Bundesliga |



✅️ Xabi Alonso at the top of Liverpool's list to succeed Jürgen Klopp



The 🇪🇸 coach is aware of the Reds' interest who could propose an offer to Bayer Leverkusen ❗️



⭐️ Alonso is also at the top of Bayern Munich's list if Thomas Tuchel leaves the club… pic.twitter.com/XKQL62dIvw