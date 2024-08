Αγόρασε μετοχές από ομάδα της Premier League ο Εντ Σίραν

Ed Sheeran has bought a minority stake in Premier League side Ipswich Town.



The 33-year-old has taken a 1.4 per cent share in Ipswich and will not join the club’s board, as his stake is passive.



