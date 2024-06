Three boys left ‘completely speechless’ after finding T rex bone in #NorthDakota: Trio hit upon the bone, which was likely entombed about 67m years ago, in July 2022 on a stretch of land around Marmarth



Two young brothers and their cousin say they were… https://t.co/baiAu89tf2 pic.twitter.com/Jd2L8zPYUH