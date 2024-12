Premier League: Οπαδοί της Γουέστ Χαμ πιάστηκαν στα χέρια μετά από γκολ της Άρσεναλ [Vid]

🚨 #WHUARS Drama at the London Stadium! 🚨



Absolute chaos as punches fly in the West Ham end! 😱 A massive brawl erupted right when Arsenal took a commanding 4-0 lead. After a heated exchange, fists started flying, and one fan took a tumble. 🥊👥

Watch the video



Despite the… pic.twitter.com/FLPUqffOq0