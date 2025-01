Australian Open: Ο Τσιτσιπάς αποκλείστηκε στον πρώτο γύρο [Vid]

Defeating a Top 20 player at a Grand Slam for the first time ✅



Handing Tsitsipas consecutive 1st round losses in Grand Slams✅



All at 20 ✅



What a star, Alex Michelsen@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis • #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/L22eV5UGqf