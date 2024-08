Αυτή είναι η καλύτερη ώρα να πετάξει κανείς χωρίς καθυστερήσεις - Τι αποκαλύπτει αεροσυνοδός

The early bird catches the worm 🐦🐛 If you can, opt for the first flight of the day!! There’s a TON of pressure on airlines to get the first flights out on time every morning, to every destination. Airplanes are reused throughout the day, all across the world, and those first few flights (whether on time or delayed) set the tone for the rest of the day. The domino effect is real 😅 #airlinetips #airporthack #airlinehack #traveltips #travelhack #flightattendant