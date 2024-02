🔴⚫️ Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen keep going as undefeated with 95 goals scored (!) in 32 games all competitions, one more win today…



…and Jeremie Frimpong scores again.



9 goals, 10 assists playing as RWB. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/AcPW9C0eSX