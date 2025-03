Harry Kane has scored 30+ goals in three consecutive seasons for the first time in his career.



◉ 2022/23: 49 games, 32 goals

◉ 2023/24: 45 games, 44 goals

◉ 2024/25: 34 games, 30 goals



One season at Tottenham and two at Bayern. 👏