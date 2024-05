🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane on his future: “I’m here at Bayern for many years, it’s not just a one-off year I’ve come for”.



“I came here because I want to play in these big games, these big moments and there’s no bigger than next week away from home”, told TNT Sports. pic.twitter.com/DC9ZQwdYg5