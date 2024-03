Christos Tzolis - 2. Bundesliga 23/24:



☑️23 games

⚽️15 goals

🅰️6 assists

🥅2 penalties won

⏱️G/A every 84 minutes

📈27% conversion rate

🎯14 big chances created



22 years of age. One of the best players in the German 2nd tier. Magnificent signing by Fortuna Düsseldorf! 🔴⚪️🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/u3JhLmY0zM