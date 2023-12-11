Ανακοινώθηκαν και επίσημα οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες για το 2024 σε όλες τις κατηγορίες για τον κινηματογράφο και την Τηλεόραση.

Στην κορυφή των υποψηφιοτήτων έχουν «σκαρφαλώσει» το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου, το «Οπενχάιμερ» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν, το «Killers of the Flower Moon» του Μάρτιν Σκορτσέζε, αλλά και η «Barbie» και το «Maestro».

Ωστόσο, δεν πέρασε απαρατήρητη η ολική απουσία του «Ναπολέοντα» του Ρίντλεϊ Σκοτ.

Όπως ανακοινώθηκε, η τελετή απονομής θα διεξαχθεί στις 7 Ιανουαρίου 2024, ενώ μάλιστα, οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες θεωρούνται ο πρόδρομος των Όσκαρ, με τις υποψηφιότητες να δίνουν μια πρώτη γεύση για τα βραβεία της Ακαδημίας.

Αναλυτικά, η λίστα των υποψηφιοτήτων:

Κινηματογράφος:

Best Picture (Drama)

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Actress (Drama)

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor (Drama)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay

Barbie, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese

Past Lives, Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Best Original Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and The Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song

"Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me

"Dance the Night" by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin - Barbie

"I'm Just Ken" by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

"Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

"Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz - Rustin

"What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - Barbie

Best Animated Film

The Boy and The Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Picture (Non-English Language)

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Τηλεόραση:

Best Drama Series

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Actress (Drama)

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Actor (Drama)

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christine Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succsession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)