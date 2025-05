Conference League: Σοκάρει το βίντεο με τα επεισόδια ανάμεσα σε οπαδούς της Τσέλσι και της Μπέτις

27.05.2025, Streetfight Real Betis(Unted Family🇪🇸) vs Chelsea🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, streets Wroclaw right now, for LIVE REPORT click here: https://t.co/4YI6bJ9HCV pic.twitter.com/qr1T4fYV3t