«Δεν υπάρχει συμφωνία του ΠΑΟΚ με την Άιντραχτ για Κουλιεράκη»

🚨🦅 Excl | Eintracht Frankfurt exploring deal to sign Felix #Uduokhai ✔️



No contact with FC Augsburg yet but #SGE informed that the 26 y/o left-footed central defender is on the verge to leave FCA in August. One year left on his contract, fit and ready to play.



Uduokhai, on… pic.twitter.com/r6jOadozre