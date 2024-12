Επανάσταση στο ποδόσφαιρο - Η «Unify League», το νέο format και η επίσημη πρόταση στην UEFA [Vid]

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: A22 Sports have rebranded the European Super League and called it the 'Unify League' 😳🇪🇺



This new format will have an annual qualification and there will be 4 groups.



The company has officially submitted a proposal for a new European competition to UEFA… pic.twitter.com/BA81eHjWwh