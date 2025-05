Eurostat: Σε ποια ηλικία γεννούν οι γυναίκες σε κάθε χώρα της ΕΕ - Ποιοι κάνουν 4 παιδιά και πάνω

In the EU, on average, women who gave birth to their first child in 2023 were aged 29.8 years. 👶



Highest in:

🇮🇹Italy (31.8 years)

🇮🇪Ireland (31.6 years)



Lowest in:

🇧🇬Bulgaria (26.9 years)

🇷🇴Romania (27.1 years)



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/yc6AgyJq9i#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/0zKwQls66O