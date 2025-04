Χώρα ηλικιωμένων η Ελλάδα - Αποκαλυπτικά στοιχεία της Eurostat για το δημογραφικό

On 1 January 2024, the median age of the EU’s population reached 44.7 years. 👫



Highest in:



Italy (48.7 years)

Portugal and Bulgaria (both 47.1)



Lowest in:



Ireland (39.4 years)

Luxembourg (39.7)



