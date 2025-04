Eurostat: Στο όριο της φτώχειας και του κοινωνικού αποκλεισμού σχεδόν 3 εκατομμύρια Έλληνες

In 2024, 93.3 million people in the EU (21.0% of the population) were at risk of poverty or social exclusion. 🏠



Highest shares in:

🇧🇬Bulgaria (30.3%)

🇷🇴Romania (27.9%)



Lowest in:

🇨🇿Czechia (11.3%)

🇸🇮Slovenia (14.4%)



