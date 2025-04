Eurostat: Αργυρό μετάλλιο στην Ελλάδα για υπερπροσοντούχους εργαζομένους

In 2024, the EU over-qualification rate was 21.3%, with 20.5% for men and 22.0% for women. 💼👫



Highest total over-qualification rate in:



🇪🇸Spain (35.0%)

🇬🇷Greece (33.0%)



Lowest in:



🇱🇺Luxembourg (4.7%)

🇭🇷Croatia (12.6%)



