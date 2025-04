Κάτω από τη βάση: Η θέση της Ελλάδας στον ευρωπαϊκό χάρτη των κατώτατων μισθών

In January 2025, among the EU countries with minimum wages, the highest were in:



🇱🇺Luxembourg (€2 638)

🇮🇪Ireland (€2 282)

🇳🇱Netherlands (€2 193)



Lowest in:

🇧🇬Bulgaria (€551)

🇭🇺Hungary (€707)

🇱🇻Latvia (€740)



