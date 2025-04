Eurostat: Θλιβερά στοιχεία για την περίθαλψη στην Ελλάδα - 46 γιατροί για 100 χιλιάδες κατοίκους

83% of the EU lived within a 15-minute drive of a hospital in 2023🚑



There were 124 regions where 100% of people lived in that range. Most were in Germany (96).



In 97 regions, less than 50% lived that close. 21 were in Romania.



