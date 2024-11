Έξαλλοι οι οπαδοί της Μάντσεστερ Σίτι με τον Γκουαρδιόλα: «Βρίσκει πάντα δικαιολογίες»

🚨🚨🎙️| Pep Guardiola: "Sometimes you have to live, sometimes you don't find the reasons."



"We try to find it but sometimes it happens. And we have to accept it."



"Life is not always, in modern football, what you want. But we will stand up and we will do it."



[@BBCRMsport] pic.twitter.com/UOpDImMqJw