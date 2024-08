Γερμανός δημοσιογράφος: «Δύο ελληνικές ομάδες έχουν στα... ραντάρ τους τον Τσερντάν Σακίρι»

🚨🌪️ Excl | Besiktas, Panathinaikos, AEK Athen and clubs from Saudi Arabia have inquired about Xherdan #Shaqiri in recent days ✔️



32 y/o Swiss legend immediately ready for a new challenge as a free agent as his contract with Chicago Fire was terminated with mutual agreement.… pic.twitter.com/MHZRzOLDj7