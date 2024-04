Across Europe's top seven leagues since Arne Slot took charge of Feyenoord in July 2021:



Most possession won final ⅓

◉ 722 - Feyenoord

◎ 706 - Liverpool



Most points from losing positions

◉ 62 - Feyenoord

◎ 62 - Liverpool



