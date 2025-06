Η Τεχεράνη επιστρατεύει πανίσχυρο πύραυλο - Σύσκεψη στον Λευκό Οίκο για την εμπλοκή στον πόλεμο

🚨🇮🇷💥🇮🇱The IRGC has officially confirmed the launch of the 12th wave of Operation True Promise 3, marking the combat deployment of Sejjil missiles.



Missile Type: Two-stage, solid-propellant ballistic missile



Speed: Re-entry velocity estimated at Mach 12–14 (~4,300 km/h)… pic.twitter.com/niz3YqAmBy