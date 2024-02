Lautaro Martínez is the first Inter player to score 20+ goals in three consecutive Serie A seasons in 72 years:



◎ 2021/22: 21

◎ 2022/23: 21

◉ 2023/24:🆕



El Toro is heading for his best ever goalscoring season.🐂 pic.twitter.com/bUKi0PdSGQ