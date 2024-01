Ιράν: Στη φυλακή διάσημος ποπ τραγουδιστής επειδή τάχθηκε κατά της μαντίλας

🚨Zahra Minoui, #MehdiYarrahi's lawyer:

Mehdi Yarrahi was sentenced to a total of 2 years and 8 months of imprisonment and 74 lashes by Branch 26 of Tehran Revolutionary Court .

She added: Mr. Yarrahi is currently free with a bail of 15 billion tomans. pic.twitter.com/DKwiwe1Zkh