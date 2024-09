Ισραήλ: Τι είναι οι ισοπεδωτικές βόμβες «bunker buster» με τις οποίες σκοτώθηκε ο Νασράλα στη Βηρυτό

Considering the crater, the damage; the munition looks like GBU-28 C/B using 5000 lb BLU-122 bomb with AFX-757 explosive.



Or it could be a derivative of GBU-28 namely GBU-72 A5K; a 5000 lb bomb containing BLU-138 warhead with a JDAM GPS guidance kit.



Israel already uses GBU-28. https://t.co/w4wvKE46VG pic.twitter.com/A3C5GKVZFT