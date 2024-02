This so lovely. Stefanos Tsitsipas (after his match win today) meets with the people belonging to the organizatization Stef is donating Hurricane Relief money to 😍🙏❤️‍🩹❤️😭

Tsitsipas already hit 10 aces in 2 matches so far & donated $10,000 in Acapulco, Mexico. February 28, 2024… https://t.co/zb5WR6IvCA