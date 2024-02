United for Acapulco 💙🇲🇽@steftsitsipas will donate 1,000 usd for every ace he hits during the @AbiertoTelcel to the relief program for Acapulco.



In October of 2023, hurricane Otis caused catastrophic damage in Acapulco, impacting about 250,000 families, 80% of its hotels and…