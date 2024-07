«Κύμα» απολύσεων εφαρμόζει στη Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ ο Τζιμ Ράντκλιφ

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Manchester United are set to make almost 25% of its workforce redundant.



Staff were given the bombshell news that up to 250 of the club’s 1,100 employees will be losing their jobs.



(Source: @MikeKeegan_DM) pic.twitter.com/2XsxQJYsHD