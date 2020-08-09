Ο δημοφιλής ηθοποιός, Ενρίκε Άρσε, που έγινε γνωστός από τον ρόλο του ως πρώην διευθυντής του Νομισματοκοπείου της Ισπανίας Arturo Román, στη σειρά «La casa de Papel» απολαμβάνει τις διακοπές του στην Ελλάδα.
Ο “Arturito” της επιτυχημένης σειράς του Netflix ξεκίνησε το πρόγραμμά του από την Αθήνα με μια επίσκεψη στην Ακρόπολη.
Pocas cosas han aguantado el paso de los siglos como el Parthenon. Tal vez las pirámides de Egipto, las ruinas del Machu Pichu y Jordi Hurtado. Es sobrecogedor estar aquí y reconocer estas piedras como la verdadera cuna de la civilizacion #lovingathens #parthenongreece #greeceholiday
Μάλιστα, όπως μοιράστηκε με τους διαδικτυακούς του φίλους, απόλαυσε ένα όμορφο δείπνο με θέα στην Ακρόπολη.
Recién llegar a Atenas y descubrir la famosa hospitalidad griega. Un día maravilloso en el hotel Boutique @athenswas, donde disfrutamos de una cena increíble con vistas a la Acrópolis en el restaurante terraza Sense. El viaje no puede comenzar mejor!! ___________________________ Just landed in Athens I discover the famous Greek hospitality in the delightful @athenswas, in the historical part of town (superb location) where we also enjoy an amazing dinner with breathtaking views of the Acrópolis in the restaurant terrace #Sense Trip couldn’t start more promising #athenwas #athenwashotel #desinghotels #travellermade #greekholyday
Επόμενος προορισμός του, όπως γνωστοποίησε μέσω Instagram ήταν η Φολέγανδρος.
Haciendo el burro en #folegandros, la isla griega que olvidó el tiempo… ———–———————- Horsing around in #folegandros the Greek island forgotten by time…
«Σε πολύ λίγα μέρη έχω ξεκουραστεί, έχω φάει και έχω διασκεδάσει έτσι…Η Φολέγανδρος είναι μία τοποθεσία όπου η κομψότητα και η καλαισθησία συνδυάζονται με άψογη εξυπηρέτηση, και σου προσφέρουν υπέροχες διακοπές» έγραψε σε μια από τις αναρτήσεις του στο instagram.
En pocos lugares he descansado, he comido y he disfrutado como en el hotel @anemihotel de #folegandros, un lungar donde la sofisticacion y el buen gusto junto a un servicio impecable se combinan para ofrecer unas vacaciones de ensueno En mi lista de hotels con encanto ocupa deade hoy el #1 —————————————————————– In very few places I have rested, eaten and enjoyed like at Anemi hotel in #folegandros, a place where sophistication and good taste alongside an impeccable service combine to offer you a dreamy holiday. In my list of charming hotels this one definitely ranks number one! @anemihotel @errika.benakopoulou #AnemiHotelFolegandros